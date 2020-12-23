Mrs. Alice A. Puder, age 78, of Lauderdale passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Neshoba County Nursing Home in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

Alice was born and raised in Iowa and spent the majority of her life in Kansas. She spent the later years of her life living with her daughter in Lauderdale. She enjoyed reading, sitting on the porch, and crocheting.

Alice is survived by her daughters, Sherri Peairs (Patrick) and Julie Brown (Ronald), four grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Hazel Thompson; her husband, Jerry Puder; her son, Glen Puder; and three siblings.

Per the request of Mrs. Puder, there will be no services.

