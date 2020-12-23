Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released the names of people involved in a quadruple homicide at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
The victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.
Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, was the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement. Jail records show he was charged with domestic violence simple assault as recently as October 2020.
There is a prayer service being held Wednesday night for the families of the victims. It starts at 6:30 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Zero Road and Fisher Road. The service will be inside. Masks and social distancing are required.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
