Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received multiple calls about people not showing up for work.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released the names of people involved in a quadruple homicide at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.

Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, was the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement. Jail records show he was charged with domestic violence simple assault as recently as October 2020.

Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement.
Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

There is a prayer service being held Wednesday night for the families of the victims. It starts at 6:30 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Zero Road and Fisher Road. The service will be inside. Masks and social distancing are required.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

