Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department released the names of people involved in a quadruple homicide at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The victims were identified as 64-year-old Beverly Kaiser Fulton, 39-year-old April Fulton Tucker, 14-year-old Bryce Fisher Tucker and 90-year-old Virginia Jay.

Matthew Jay Tucker, 40, was the suspect who died in Lamar County after a pursuit by law enforcement. Jail records show he was charged with domestic violence simple assault as recently as October 2020.

There is a prayer service being held Wednesday night for the families of the victims. It starts at 6:30 at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, located at the intersection of Zero Road and Fisher Road. The service will be inside. Masks and social distancing are required.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

