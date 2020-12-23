Newton County placed under mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County is now one of the 78 counties in Mississippi that are under a mask mandate.

Gov. Tate Reeves made the announcement Tuesday and encourages residents to be extra aware this holiday season. The city of Newton was already under a local mask mandate that was enforced earlier this month.

State Sen. Tyler McCaughn said the mask mandate is necessary and cites the rise in COVID cases in the area.

“The virus is running rampant right now. I don’t know that it’s because of any one thing,” said McCaughn. “I think that the virus is just starting to spread faster right now and with all the gatherings going on, I’m afraid it’s going to continue.”

Gov. Reeves’ executive order, which includes the mandate, is expected to expire January 15.

The governor’s latest order appears below:

