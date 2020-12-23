Advertisement

Papa John’s gives slice of pie to front-line employees, bonuses total $2.5 million

14,000 corporate workers will get some extra holiday jingle
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over...
The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.(Source: Papa John's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Papa John’s front-line workers can look for a little extra jingle in their stockings at the end of a pandemic year.

The pizza chain is dishing out $2.5 million in bonuses to 14,000 employees in the company’s corporate restaurants and supply chain, a press release says.

The pandemic has been good for business. Corporate and franchised restaurants have hired over 30,000 new team members to keep up with orders.

During its third quarter, Papa John’s reported a 17.1% increase in revenue compared to the same time last year.

“Never has Papa John’s growth and success depended on our team member’s hard work, steadfast dedication and commitment to safety as much as this year,” company President & CEO Rob Lynch said.

“In particular, our front-line workers in our restaurants and supply chain have been a constant source of positivity and commitment throughout this challenging year, enabling Papa John’s to deliver to millions of new and returning customers.”

In addition, the company said it donated over 500,000 pizzas to first responders, front-line workers and communities in need.

It also said it raised over $3.6 million for COVID-19 relief and the fight for racial justice.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020

Latest News

Workers had to be rescued from a building after an explosion in Baltimore.
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
Rebecca Luker, left, and her husband Danny Burstein arrive at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in...
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
Rose Hill Water Association issued a water advisory Wednesday afternoon due to a main line...
Rose Hill issues Boil Water Notice