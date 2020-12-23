Advertisement

Progress continues on Threefoot Building

Threefoot Building
Threefoot Building(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crews continue to work on the Threefoot Building and city officials said a lot of progress is being made.

“The floors are starting to fill out nicely, the rooms are looking really, really good,” said Eddie Kelly, the chief administrative officer for the city of Meridian. “There’s sheet rock in just about every room in the building now, all the way up to the top. And then they’re putting the fixtures, the plumbing, and the electrical work, and all of that stuff is progressing really well.”

One lane was closed near the building on 22nd Avenue earlier this week so crews could take down the old elevator.

“I think that this is going to be like the crown jewel [of Meridian].The Threefoot Building has always meant a lot to the city of Meridian and to see that building come to life again, is just going to be tremendous,” Kelly said. “Right now, at night, it’s a dark hole there, but when they light this thing up, when you come down the Interstate, it will be the first thing you see.”

City officials said that the Threefoot Building project plus the construction of the Children’s Museum, the brewery, and the Lauderdale County Government Complex, will all help revitalize the Queen City.

“Those are some major, major projects that are going to mean so much to the city of Meridian from an economic development standpoint,” Kelly said. “And not just from an economic development standpoint, it will bring back pride in the city of Meridian, and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most, to see how people can start to look at their city in a different way.”

The Threefoot Building originally opened in 1930 and was the tallest building in Mississippi at that time.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020

Latest News

There are 2,527 people with COVID-19 listed as being in Alabama hospitals.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,161 new confirmed cases Wednesday
Be sure to take certain safety measures to protect your home if you plan to travel for the...
How to prevent the Grinch from stealing your Christmas
The CDC categorized teachers as frontline essential workers, which means they are people who...
Union members discuss COVID-19 vaccine options for Alabama teachers
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,634 new cases, 43 new deaths and 238...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 cases reported Wednesday