Progress continues on Threefoot Building

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crews continue to work on the Threefoot Building and city officials said a lot of progress is being made.

“The floors are starting to fill out nicely, the rooms are looking really, really good,” said Eddie Kelly, the chief administrative officer for the city of Meridian. “There’s sheet rock in just about every room in the building now, all the way up to the top. And then they’re putting the fixtures, the plumbing, and the electrical work, and all of that stuff is progressing really well.”

One lane was closed near the building on 22nd Avenue earlier this week so crews could take down the old elevator.

“I think that this is going to be like the crown jewel [of Meridian].The Threefoot Building has always meant a lot to the city of Meridian and to see that building come to life again, is just going to be tremendous,” Kelly said. “Right now, at night, it’s a dark hole there, but when they light this thing up, when you come down the Interstate, it will be the first thing you see.”

City officials said that the Threefoot Building project plus the construction of the Children’s Museum, the brewery, and the Lauderdale County Government Complex, will all help revitalize the Queen City.

“Those are some major, major projects that are going to mean so much to the city of Meridian from an economic development standpoint,” Kelly said. “And not just from an economic development standpoint, it will bring back pride in the city of Meridian, and that’s what I’m looking forward to the most, to see how people can start to look at their city in a different way.”

The Threefoot Building originally opened in 1930 and was the tallest building in Mississippi at that time.

