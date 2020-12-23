Advertisement

Union members discuss COVID-19 vaccine options for Alabama teachers

The CDC categorized teachers as frontline essential workers, which means they are people who...
The CDC categorized teachers as frontline essential workers, which means they are people who are needed to keep society functioning and are at a substantially higher risk of exposure.(Baptist Health Corbin)
By Randi Hildreth
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama state school superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey, has said he hoped school leaders would be included in early COVID-19 vaccination efforts and it could happen soon after CDC officials approved teachers as next candidates to get the shot.

The CDC categorized teachers as frontline essential workers, which means they are people who are needed to keep society functioning and are at a substantially higher risk of exposure.

Union leaders say they’re glad teachers are getting the designation because of the risks that come with the work. They haven’t heard that the vaccine would be mandatory for teachers, but they’re happy teachers could soon have access to it if they want it.

“If we want to keep schools open and keep school leaders healthy,” said Tracee Binion with the Alabama Education Association, “it’s going to be very important for us to have that availability.”

“There are some who are very anxious to get it and they are very pleased that they would have the opportunity to do it soon. There are others who feel like there are too many variables and too many unknowns and they would rather hang back and see what happens,” said Marrianne Hayward with the American Federation of Teachers of Jefferson County.

Union leaders say they have not gotten a timeline at the state level about when teachers could get access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 22, 2020

Latest News

Threefoot Building
Progress continues on Threefoot Building
There are 2,527 people with COVID-19 listed as being in Alabama hospitals.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 3,161 new confirmed cases Wednesday
Be sure to take certain safety measures to protect your home if you plan to travel for the...
How to prevent the Grinch from stealing your Christmas
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,634 new cases, 43 new deaths and 238...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,600 cases reported Wednesday