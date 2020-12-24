Advertisement

ADPH releases new risk indicator dashboard

The Alabama Department of Public Health has an updated COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has a new risk indicator dashboard for the state. According to ADPH, the new dashboard contains data reported through Dec. 19.

View the dashboard here.

West Alabama’s Sumter, Marengo and Pickens counties are listed in the high-risk category. Choctaw County is listed in the moderate-risk category.

Only two counties in the state, Tallapoosa and Wilcox, are listed in the low-risk category.
ADPH says people living in red, orange, or yellow should follow guidelines to help move their area toward the low-risk phase. People living in green should follow guidelines for low risk to stay in the low-risk phase.
Whether the COVID-19 case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level. Below is a description of each risk level:

If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).

If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the high risk (orange) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will begin in the moderate (yellow) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will begin in the low risk (green) category.

As of Thursday, 4,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama.

View county by county numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

CountyCasesDeaths# Tested
Choctaw483222169
Sumter802243955
Marengo1712269118
Pickens1630268261

Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. According to ADPH, the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process.

Only people who are in the very high-risk category are eligible to receive a vaccine.

