ADPH releases new risk indicator dashboard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/WTOK) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has a new risk indicator dashboard for the state. According to ADPH, the new dashboard contains data reported through Dec. 19.

View the dashboard here.

West Alabama’s Sumter, Marengo and Pickens counties are listed in the high-risk category. Choctaw County is listed in the moderate-risk category.

Only two counties in the state, Tallapoosa and Wilcox, are listed in the low-risk category. ADPH says people living in red, orange, or yellow should follow guidelines to help move their area toward the low-risk phase. People living in green should follow guidelines for low risk to stay in the low-risk phase.

Whether the COVID-19 case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level. Below is a description of each risk level:

If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).



If a county has decreasing case counts for one to six days, they will begin in the high risk (orange) category.



If a county is in a downward trajectory of seven to 13 days, they will begin in the moderate (yellow) category.



If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous two weeks), they will begin in the low risk (green) category.

As of Thursday, 4,676 people have died from COVID-19 in Alabama.

View county by county numbers here.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in a 4-county region of west Alabama:

County Cases Deaths # Tested Choctaw 483 22 2169 Sumter 802 24 3955 Marengo 1712 26 9118 Pickens 1630 26 8261

Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. According to ADPH, the state is in Phase 1a of the rollout process.

Only people who are in the very high-risk category are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Copyright 2020 WSFA/WTOK. All rights reserved.