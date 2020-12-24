AU President: Some candidates who ‘turned down’ coaching job weren’t offered it

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University President Jay Gogue said some of the candidates that “turned down” the job as head football coach were never offered it.

Gogue’s statement was a part of an email addressed to the Auburn family Wednesday evening. In the statement, Gogue mentioned the role social media played on the coaching search, calling it “disruptive, inaccurate and malicious.”

“In our coaching search, for example, no candidate was told that there were stipulations on who would serve on his coaching staff – not one. Only one trustee, who actually served on the search advisory group, had any part in the search process,” Gogue said. “Some candidates who reportedly ‘turned down’ the Auburn job were never even offered the job. One candidate that made these statements never even had an interview, much less an offer.”

Auburn University named Bryan Harsin as its head football coach Tuesday.

Gogue said it is important to remember that not everything reported on social media is accurate.

“Coach Harsin and I agree on many things, and one thing is that much of what you see and read on social media are opinions or statements that are simply not based on fact,” Gogue said.

Gogue said he regrets that the comments hurt the university and the Auburn people.

“Free speech is a treasured American right, but the Auburn family should also have the right to know the facts,” Gogue added.

As the Auburn football program gears up to welcome Harsin, Gogue asked that the Auburn family use this experience as a time of ‘excitement and growth’.

“Tomorrow, we start a new chapter for Auburn football,” Gogue said.

Harsin has spent the last seven seasons as head coach at Boise State, where he compiled a record of 69-19 while winning three Mountain West Conference titles.

