Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 cases reported Thursday

An estimated 154,669 people out of 202,651 cases have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.
An estimated 154,669 people out of 202,651 cases have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.(WTOK)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases, 24 new deaths and 239 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic began is now at 202,651 as of December 23.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

So far, 4,556 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

CountyCasesDeathsLTC Facility CasesLTC Facility Deaths
Clarke11465710827
Kemper63819439
Lauderdale466416837087
Neshoba285213718355
Newton1506327411
Wayne1577256810

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health has an updated COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
ADPH releases new risk indicator dashboard
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Surveys show more Americans plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but distrust remains in some...
Africa CDC: New virus variant appears to emerge in Nigeria
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California becomes 1st state to top 2 million virus cases