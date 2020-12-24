COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 cases reported Thursday
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases, 24 new deaths and 239 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic began is now at 202,651 as of December 23.
|An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.
So far, 4,556 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.
The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.
Click here for county-by-county totals.
Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|LTC Facility Cases
|LTC Facility Deaths
|Clarke
|1146
|57
|108
|27
|Kemper
|638
|19
|43
|9
|Lauderdale
|4664
|168
|370
|87
|Neshoba
|2852
|137
|183
|55
|Newton
|1506
|32
|74
|11
|Wayne
|1577
|25
|68
|10
MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
Copyright 2020 WLBT/WTOK. All rights reserved.