COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 2,300 cases reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,326 new cases, 24 new deaths and 239 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Thursday. The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi since the pandemic began is now at 202,651 as of December 23.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

So far, 4,556 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.



The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.





Click here for county-by-county totals.

Here’s a snapshot of the numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County Cases Deaths LTC Facility Cases LTC Facility Deaths Clarke 1146 57 108 27 Kemper 638 19 43 9 Lauderdale 4664 168 370 87 Neshoba 2852 137 183 55 Newton 1506 32 74 11 Wayne 1577 25 68 10

MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

