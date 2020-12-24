Dealing with the holiday blues

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The coronavirus pandemic has made things hard on students who rely on getting most of their social interactions at school. Winter break may be making things harder, but experts are offering some advice.

“The main thing we want to do is say take care of yourself, enjoy the time off to reflect, do some mindful exercises with your family, and just really focus on the reason for the season,” said Dr. Tanika Mitchell, a positive behavior intervention specialist at the Lauderdale County School District. “We look forward to seeing our students back, but we do hope that they have a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Mitchell said keeping a routine is a good way to cope with these changes during the Christmas break.

“I think it’s important for students to adhere to some standard routines, where they eat around the same time they ate at school, and they go to bed at a similar bed time to maintain that pattern,” Dr. Mitchell explains.

Other tips experts have include finding ways to express emotions like through art and music and maintaining connections to friends and family.

“Just spend time with family, it’s important to spend time with those in your household as we have all seen a collective amount of challenges with increased sickness and job loss, we want to spend time to really just be with family and be grateful for that time,” said Dr. Mitchell.

For more resources from the Lauderdale County School District, click here.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.