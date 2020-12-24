Advertisement

Louise Parker Bradley
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
A private, family only, graveside service for Louise Parker Bradley will be Monday, December 28, 2020, at 2:00, at Pine Forest Cemetery in Collinsville, MS. Ms. Bradley, 94, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Anderson’s Hospital. Bro. Tim Buchannan will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.

Ms. Bradley was a retired nurse who loved the Lord and is celebrating Christmas with Him. She was a very private person but her biggest wish was for everyone to come to know the Lord.

She is survived by her daughter Frankie Lambert (Bill); numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; 2 sisters Jean McKee (Jack) and Marie Camp and a daughter-in-law Diane Agnew.

She was preceded in death by her parents Elbert and Izola Parker; her husband’s Ben Agnew and Doug Bradley and a son John Agnew.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Leukemia Society or to a favorite charity.

Friends may sign the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com

