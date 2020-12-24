MEMA executive director released from hospital after battling COVID-19 complications

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced its executive director has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 complications.

It was reported that Greg Michel tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 9. MEMA officials then revealed that Michel was hospitalized due to pneumonia Dec. 20.

After recovering, MEMA announced Michel was released from the hospital on Wednesday night.

Officials said he will continue to rest at home during the Christmas holidays and will return to work as soon as he can.

Read MEMA’s full statement below:

“Director Michel was released from the hospital Wednesday night. He’s now at home resting and wants to thank everyone that has prayed for him and checked on him during his illness. He can’t thank his medical team enough for all their efforts in his recovery. Mr. Michel looks forward to being back at work as soon as he can. In the meantime, he’ll be spending a restful Christmas at home.” - Malary White, MEMA Director of External Affairs

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.