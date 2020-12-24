Advertisement

MEMA executive director released from hospital after battling COVID-19 complications

MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel
MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel(WLBT)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced its executive director has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-19 complications.

It was reported that Greg Michel tested positive for the coronavirus Dec. 9. MEMA officials then revealed that Michel was hospitalized due to pneumonia Dec. 20.

After recovering, MEMA announced Michel was released from the hospital on Wednesday night.

Officials said he will continue to rest at home during the Christmas holidays and will return to work as soon as he can.

Read MEMA’s full statement below:

“Director Michel was released from the hospital Wednesday night. He’s now at home resting and wants to thank everyone that has prayed for him and checked on him during his illness. He can’t thank his medical team enough for all their efforts in his recovery. Mr. Michel looks forward to being back at work as soon as he can. In the meantime, he’ll be spending a restful Christmas at home.” - Malary White, MEMA Director of External Affairs

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 23, 2020

Latest News

Dealing with the Holiday Blues
Dealing with the holiday blues
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Restaurants open for Christmas Day
The Alabama Department of Public Health has an updated COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard.
ADPH releases new risk indicator dashboard
Energy Saving Tips
Saving money on your electric bill this winter