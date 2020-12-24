Graveside services for Mr. Russell M. Wright will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Cathy Suitor Riley and Reverend Lynn Anderson officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Wright, 78, formerly of the Prismatic Community, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at his home in Causeyville.

Mr. Russell worked as a welder at Robertson & Hale for many years before he began at Lockheed-Martin in 1969 until his retirement in 2004 in tooling and maintenance. He was a member of the AFLCIO Union. Russell was a man of many talents; a jack of all trades. He was a man who enjoyed using his hands to weld, garden, fabricate, among many other skills. He was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Kemper County; he was a God-fearing man.

Mr. Wright is survived by his loving wife of over 56 years, Phylis Wright; daughter Ramona Mechial Wright Pace; grandson, Gary Wayne Pace, Jr (Victoria). Siblings William Wayne Wright, George Randall “Randy” Wright, Joyce Dale Motley, Judy Katherine Parker (Malcolm) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Russell is preceded in death by his son, Russell “Rusty” Wright, Jr.; parents G.W. and Leverda Wright; sisters Esther Miller, Dorothy Wright, and Evelyn Wright; brother, Johnnie Wright.

