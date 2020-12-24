Graveside services for Mr. Stephen “Steve” Levon Freeman will begin at 2:00 pm Monday, December 28, 2020 at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery with the Reverends Donnie Powell and Len Chesney officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Freeman, 54, of the Suqualena Community, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Steve was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where he served as a song leader and Sunday School Teacher for the youth as long as his health permitted. He was a salesman at Freeman Tractor Company for over 25 years, he was a talented salesman and friend of many. Steve was an avid fan of the New Orleans Saints and Mississippi State Football; he also enjoyed NASCAR having been a die-hard Earnhardt fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting fishing especially with his two sons.

Steve is survived by his two loving sons Zachary Freeman and Levi Freeman; his mother, Mildred Freeman; siblings Kathy Buffington (Mike) and Keith Freeman (Avery). Nephews Lee Buffington (Mandy), Ken Buffington (Stephanie), Jeremy Freeman, Cole Freeman; great-nephews, Michael Lee Buffington, III, Cody Buffington, Caden Buffington, and Carson Buffington as well as a host of friends and extended family members.

Mr. Freeman is preceded in death by his father, Levon Freeman.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Beams Ministry in Gulfport, MS in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Lee Buffington, Ken Buffington, Jeremy Freeman, Cole Freeman, Michael Lee Buffington, and Cody Buffington.

