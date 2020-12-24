Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn C. Faulkner will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Bailey with Rev. Caleb Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Marilyn Faulkner, 75, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, December 23 at Rush Foundation Hospital. Lynn was born on August 19, 1945 in Meridian, Ms. A valedictorian graduate of Center Hill High School and Summa Cum Laude graduate of Mississippi State University with a master’s in elementary education, she was an educator in the Meridian Public School System for over 30 years, serving at Oakland Heights for most of her tenure. She dearly loved each of her students and reflected fondly on their many accomplishments. Lynn professed her faith in Jesus Christ and was baptized at Fellowship Baptist Church. She served faithfully in the church for over 50 years as a Deacon’s wife, Awana teacher, a Youth Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School teacher. Lynn loved her Mississippi State Women’s Basketball team and attended most of the home games, cheering on the ladies to victory and national prominence. She was a devoted wife to Doug Faulkner for 57 years. They had 4 children together. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy and love of her life. Her love and devotion to them defined her life and they gave her much pride and joy. Mrs. Faulkner is survived by her husband, C. Douglas Faulkner; her children, Michael Faulkner (Lee), Kathy Lamoreaux (Michael), Kristy Damron (Randall), and Joseph Faulkner; grandchildren, Meredith Sutton (Matt), Daniel Faulkner, Ryan Lamoreaux, Karen Lamoreaux, Stephanie Ploof (Derick), and Tony Stinson; and great-grandchildren, Lynnleigh Stinson, Alessandria Ploof, and Ellie Sutton. Mrs. Faulkner was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Marjorie Cullum. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 prior to the funeral at Fellowship Baptist Church. Social distancing and masks are required for the funeral and visitation. Online condolences may be shared at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

