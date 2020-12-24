Raekwon Davis provides 950 Meridian children with gifts

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Miami Dolphins defensive lineman and Meridian native Raekwon Davis used his platform as a professional athlete to help others this holiday season.

Davis assembled a team of family, friends and volunteers, who called themselves “Rae’s Elves”, to put on two gift giveaways and a sanitation wipe giveaway in the Queen City.

“I’ve got a great marketing team who came up with name of it (Rae’s Elves) and the logo of it,” Davis said. “I can’t take any credit for it really.”

Two drive-by gift giveaways took place Tuesday and Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club in Meridian.

Davis and his management team originally purchased 700 gifts to hand out over the giveaways two days. However, a larger turnout saw Rae’s Elves provide 950 area children with gifts this holiday season.

Chris McGee, who helps represent Davis’ through Image Management, said being able to give back is even more important this season because of COVID-19.

“Its very rewarding to see not only that you can be a change in the community but also see that during a pandemic how much the need for help is out here for the people in our community,” McGee said.

On Tuesday, volunteers from Rae’s Elves also teamed up with the Wesley House to hand out sanitation wipes aimed at helping out the homeless. Wesley House executive director Rev. David G. Schultz said over 200 people received the free wipes.

Prior to April’s NFL Draft, Davis told Newscenter 11 he wanted to be a role model for kids in Meridian. He hopes that using his platform for good will be a shining example.

“I know back when I was young I was hoping that somebody would do something big for the community, something like what I’m doing,” Davis said. “I know this pandemic is stopping families from having jobs and having the ability to work so I’m just trying to do the best I can to do a little something.”

Davis also provided meals to frontline workers in Meridian fighting the coronavirus pandemic back in April. The Meridian High School alumnus said he wants to continue to use his platform for good and continue giving back to his hometown.

“There’s so much poverty in my hometown and being in my situation, I just know I can do something to change that whole situation,” Davis said. “I’m gonna keep doing it. It’s there for me, I’ve got the ability to help my community and I just want to continue doing it.”

