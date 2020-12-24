Advertisement

Restaurants open for Christmas Day

By Intisar Faulkner
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Usually most restaurants and retail stores clothes their doors for the holidays, but there are a few who stay open in case you need to make a quick run or get a quick bite.

Here locally, Magnolia Restaurant at the Queen City Truck Stop will be open for customers. Of course a few national chains like Ihop, McDonalds, and Waffle House will be open as well.

Check with your closest location before heading out. Some restaurant websites do not have updated holiday hours so call ahead.

Burger King

Denny’s 

Ihop

McDonald’s

Popeyes

Sonic Drive-In

Waffle House

CVS

Walgreens

