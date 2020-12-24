Advertisement

Rush Foundation Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Fred Duggan says the pandemic has strained hospital resources for months and he’s glad to finally have access to the vaccine.

Four staff members were among the first group of people at Rush to get the vaccine.

Duggan says it was important that staff not only be vaccinated, but do so publicly.

“It makes a big difference. We know this is a game changer in a pandemic,” said Duggan. “We want to make sure everybody sees people taking it and knowing it doesn’t hurt and that it’s safe.”

The hospital received 500 vaccine doses.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Two inmates at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently died in the hospital....
Two inmate deaths reported at EMCF
Authorities say an Alabama man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog.
Sheriff: Alabama man, son kill each other in spat over dog

Latest News

Local representatives request voter fraud investigation
Local representatives request voter fraud investigation
Rush Foundation Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine
Rush Foundation Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine
How to prevent the Grinch from stealing your Christmas
How to prevent the Grinch from stealing your Christmas
Progress continues on Threefoot Building
Progress continues on Threefoot Building