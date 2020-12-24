Rush Foundation Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian received its first batch of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Fred Duggan says the pandemic has strained hospital resources for months and he’s glad to finally have access to the vaccine.

Four staff members were among the first group of people at Rush to get the vaccine.

Duggan says it was important that staff not only be vaccinated, but do so publicly.

“It makes a big difference. We know this is a game changer in a pandemic,” said Duggan. “We want to make sure everybody sees people taking it and knowing it doesn’t hurt and that it’s safe.”

The hospital received 500 vaccine doses.

