The storms exit, but bitter cold follows

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Rain is coming to an end from west to east early this morning. The rain will come to an end for our entire area between 7 and 8 this morning. Our Christmas Eve day will be cold and windy. A wind advisory is in effect for all of our west Alabama counties and Wayne County, MS. Winds could gust up to 35 mph in these areas. Elsewhere, winds could gust up to 30 mph. These winds can do some damage to weak trees. Also use caution when driving a high profile vehicle and make sure any outdoor decorations are secured.

As high temperatures only climb into the upper-30s and low-40s, factoring in these gusty winds will make it feel like its in the upper-20s to low-30s this afternoon. You’ll need to bundle up! Clouds will start exiting our area from west to east between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. This will lead to most of us seeing sunny skies a couple of hours before sunset. Winds will gradually die down tonight, but temperatures will drop into the mid-20s on Christmas morning.

Our Christmas Day will feature abundant sunshine, but high temperatures look to only climb into the low-to-mid-40s. Morning lows by Saturday will drop into the low-to-mid-20s, making it the coldest morning of the next seven. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will climb back into the 50s under sunny skies. Morning lows will drop into the low-30s on Sunday morning, with high temperatures on Sunday returning to the low-60s.

A weak disturbance will bring a few showers to our area on Monday. Heavy rain and storms are not expected with this system; in fact, most of the rain will be pretty light. High temperatures will drop back into the 50s on Monday, but we’ll be right back into the 60s by Tuesday. Tuesday looks dry with partly cloudy skies. A stronger disturbance will push through our area Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will bring heavier rain and possibly thunderstorms.

