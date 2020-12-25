MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cold wind made for a blustery Christmas Eve. The wind will settle tonight, but there will be just enough that it may help to hold our temperatures above lower 20s. We’ll still be cold, though!

The Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly clear and still brisk. We will cool to the lower 30s by 10 PM. Passing clouds will add to the lingering wind’s warming effect overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-to-upper 20s by sunrise. Christmas will be sunny and cold. We will spend much of the morning in the 20s and the afternoon in the 30s. We may manage to reach 40 for a high, but lower 40s will be brief.

This Weekend

Warming will build through the weekend, but mornings will still be cold. Saturday will be mostly sunny. The day will warm from a low of 24 degrees in the morning to a high of 55 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a morning low near 29 degrees and an afternoon high near 60 degrees.

A few showers are possible as a weak cold front tracks through Mississippi and Alabama on Monday, but not everyone will get rain.

Our Next Weather Maker & New Years Eve

Our next big weather maker is a stronger cold front that will bring rain to us on Wednesday and perhaps into Thursday morning. Right now, this timing is favorable for ringing in the new year on Thursday night, but the night could be cold. Stay tuned as this timing may shift.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.