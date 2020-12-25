IHOP open to public on Christmas Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Breakfast restaurants are giving folks a place to grab a bite to eat after opening all their gifts.

Most restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, but IHOP kept its doors open for the public.

The Assistant Manager, Quenton Neal said a steady crowd has been coming in and out of the restaurant since 9:00 Christmas morning.

He also said they had over 50 takeout orders within an hour.

“It is a joy to see our locals come in to eat after opening gifts. We have a lot of travelers coming in. people are coming off the highway looking for a meal. We have been busy with to-go orders. We were slammed. We had more to-go orders than I have seen since I’ve been back the last 30 days,” said Assistant Manager, Quenton Neal.

IHOP was open to the public all day on Christmas.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.