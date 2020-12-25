Advertisement

IHOP open to public on Christmas Day

Most restaurants are closed on Christmas Day, but IHOP kept its doors open for the public.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Breakfast restaurants are giving folks a place to grab a bite to eat after opening all their gifts.

The Assistant Manager, Quenton Neal said a steady crowd has been coming in and out of the restaurant since 9:00 Christmas morning.

He also said they had over 50 takeout orders within an hour.

“It is a joy to see our locals come in to eat after opening gifts. We have a lot of travelers coming in. people are coming off the highway looking for a meal. We have been busy with to-go orders. We were slammed. We had more to-go orders than I have seen since I’ve been back the last 30 days,” said Assistant Manager, Quenton Neal.

IHOP was open to the public all day on Christmas.

