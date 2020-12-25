Advertisement

Local organization donate gifts to family on Christmas

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The pandemic didn’t stop a local organization from giving out gifts and food to a family of six.

The family was shocked when they received these gifts.

President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson, said he made it his mission to make sure this family was not forgotten this Christmas.

“We as Americans need to realize that we need to help one another. The mother of this family is taking care of other kids, and she needs the support of this community. As an organization, we decided to bless her with some food and a monetary gift to show our support on Christmas Day,” said President and founder of Reflections of Life Association, Bill Watson.

Watson said the non-profit organization’s mission is to be a helping hand in its community.

