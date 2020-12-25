St. Patrick Catholic Church holds annual Midnight Mass

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - St. Patrick Catholic Church in Meridian held its annual Midnight Mass first thing Christmas morning.

Church members would line up an hour early to take part in the Christmas Mass at St. Patrick, but this year the gathering was limited.

The worship service was held online due to COVID.

Father Augustine Palimattam said the church is usually packed with worshippers celebrating the birth of Jesus from all over East Mississippi.

He also encourages members of the community to add peace and joy into their daily routine.

