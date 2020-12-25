Advertisement

US to require negative COVID-19 test from UK travelers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The United States will require airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced late Thursday.

The U.S. is the latest country to announce new travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.

Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will need to get negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their trip and provide the results to the airline, the CDC said in a statement. The agency said the order will be signed Friday and go into effect on Monday.

Airlines must deny boarding to any passenger that doesn’t get a test, the CDC said.

The agency said because of travel restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is already down by 90%.

British officials have stressed there’s no evidence the new version makes people sicker.

Last weekend, Britain’s prime minister said the new variant of the coronavirus seemed to spread more easily than earlier ones and was moving rapidly through England. Dozens of countries have since barred flights from the U.K.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Names released in quadruple homicide in Lauderdale County
Four bodies were found Tuesday in Lauderdale County after the sheriff’s department received...
Lauderdale County deputies discover bodies after making welfare checks
Money.
Local residents react to latest stimulus plan
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
Restaurants open for Christmas Day
The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced that prison inmates will be able to legally...
Smoking will soon be legal again at Mississippi prisons

Latest News

In this May 5, 1973 file photo Hank Adams, right, permanent representative of the Indians Trial...
‘Most important Indian’ Hank Adams dies
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
A Columbus, Ohio police officer is under investigation for fatally shooting an unarmed Black...
GRAPHIC: Video released in police killing of Black man holding phone
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio
Demonstration held for Andre Hill in Ohio