47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said a grandmother is dead after her boyfriend stabbed her multiple times on Wednesday night.

Police said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of the stabbing in the 1600 block of 37 avenue near Highland Park.

“You had Mr. Marcus Dickson originally from Louisville. He traveled from Louisville to Meridian where he and Ms. Georgie Horn were having relationship issues where the relationship was resolving,” said Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson.

Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said Dickson eventually made it into Horn’s home.

“Dickson did the wolf and sheep’s clothing type deal. He acted like he wanted to talk. The occupants of the house left him in,” said Anderson.

When MPD arrived they found the victim, 47-year-old Georgie Horn, who was pronounced dead at her home. Anderson also says that Horns’ daughter and grandchild were there when the attack took place.

“Once he got in, he performed an attack unbeknownst to the occupants of the house. He stabbed her several times thereby killing her,” said Anderson.

Dickson then left the scene and stayed at a place in Meridian.

“He was subsequently turned in by a family member. Once the family member found out what he had done, they turned him in immediately, said Anderson.

Dickson was arrested Thursday and charged with murder.

“This is a grandmother that was getting ready to celebrate Christmas with her family. She was at home when all this happened. She was viciously attacked at home because of an estranged boyfriend that she wanted to sever ties with,” said Anderson.

Dickson was denied bond and is being held in Meridian awaiting trial.

