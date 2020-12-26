Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 cases reported Sat.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 845 new cases and 3 new deaths Saturday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 205,023 as of December 25.

So far, 4,565 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

