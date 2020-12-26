Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old Jackson girl

Zhanya Austin and Antawn Austin
Zhanya Austin and Antawn Austin(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 3-year-old Zhanya Austin of Jackson on Saturday.

Zhanya is described as a black female, with brown eyes and brown, braided hair.

Zhanya Austin
Zhanya Austin(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

Investigators said she was last seen Friday, December 25, at about 7:19 p.m. in the 3300 block of Livingston Road in Hinds County. She was also last seen wearing a pink hoodie, black pants, and one pink boot on her right foot.

Investigators said Zhanya is with 25-year-old Antawn Austin. He is described as a black male, five feet and five inches to five feet and seven inches tall, with black hair.

The vehicle they are traveling in is a white Chevrolet Equinox. It was last seen on Livingston Road.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zhanya Austin, or Antawn Austin or the vehicle, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Antawn Austin
Antawn Austin(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)

