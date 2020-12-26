Advertisement

Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith Heisman finalists

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the...
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Florida during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By RALPH D. RUSSO
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York for the trophy presentation that comes with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982. Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991.

If it isn’t Smith, who leads the nation in receptions (98) and receiving yards (1,511), the winner will be a quarterback for the 13th time in the last 15 years.

Jones leads the nation in efficiency rating (202.34), completion percentage (76.5), and yards per pass (11.4), with 32 touchdown passes.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide will play No. 4 Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Jan. 1.

Jones or Smith would become Alabama’s third Heisman winner. Running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were the Tide’s first Heisman winners.

