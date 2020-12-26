Sunny skies are going to last all weekend long.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have a cold and clear Christmas day making it feel like the holidays. We are seeing clear skies across east Mississippi and west Alabama right now, and this will continue into the weekend. Temperatures are in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s across the area and we have a hard freeze warning out for Wayne, Choctaw, and Clarke county until tomorrow morning at 8 AM. This means temperatures will be below 28 degrees for an extended amount of time tonight so your plants and pets need to be inside if they aren’t already, and you may want to drip your faucets just to be safe.

We are in the upper 20′s and lower 30′s right now and tomorrow morning will be just as cold. The hard freeze warning is set to expire around 8 AM, but it could be earlier if we warm, said loosely, into the 30′s before then. We will quickly warm up by lunch time, due to sunny skies, into the mid 40′s. Through the afternoon we will reach the lower to mid 50′s and it could be a nice day for a walk around the neighborhood if you bundle up appropriately. We will return to the lower to mid 40′s by dinner time and cool into the mid 30′s by the time you are going to bed tomorrow night.

The best thing to do after Christmas day is sleep in and wake up to have leftovers for breakfast or lunch. Temperatures will be in the mid 40′s by 11 AM and we will continue to warm into the lower 50′s by 1 PM. We will see sunny skies all day long with no chance of rain in the forecast until the middle of next week. However, sunny skies will be the normal for this weekend and we will be in the lower to mid 50′s by tomorrow afternoon. We will be even warmer by Sunday afternoon as we get into the lower 60′s.

Temperatures will continue to increase for the beginning of the weekend until Wednesday. We will see a cold front passing through for most of the day on Wednesday which will bring rain and cooler temperatures. We could see a few stray showers sticking around on Thursday morning, but we will see mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. New Year’s Day will be sunny and temperatures will touch the 50′s. Overnight we will be the coldest tonight and start to reach the upper 40′s for lows by the middle of next week, until the cold front comes through and knocks us back into the lower 30′s for the overnight hours.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.