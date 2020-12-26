Advertisement

The day after Christmas shopping

Stores were packed with crowds of people taking advantage of after-Christmas sales.
Stores were packed with crowds of people taking advantage of after-Christmas sales.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The day after Christmas is typically a busy shopping day as folks use their gift cards they got for Christmas.

Christmas is over, but folks were out hitting shopping centers on Frontage Road.

Stores were packed with crowds of people taking advantage of after-Christmas sales.

Online shopping is up this year due to the pandemic. We caught up with a few shoppers that shared their Christmas experience during a pandemic.

“It was great. My brother and sister-in-law held a parade through our backyard. We had a great Christmas,” shopper Ramona Larkin.

“I got to see both sides of my family. We opened presents early in the morning. I got a dog this Christmas. It is a golden doodle that’s 8 weeks old. It was a really good Christmas. Today is a casual day. Everything is probably on sale from Christmas after everyone bought everything,” said shopper Sophie Denton.

The holiday shopping season is one of the busiest shopping days of the year, and it seems the pandemic didn’t change that tradition.

