We will reach the lower 60’s tomorrow afternoon with sunny skies all day.

We have had a beautiful Saturday with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the upper 50′s. We didn’t have much of a breeze, which made it feel even warmer. The sun is setting tonight at 4:57 PM and temperature are going to drop quickly to the lower 40′s. Through the evening hours we will continue to get colder and we will be in the mid to upper 30′s by 8 PM. We aren’t seeing any rain on the radar and that will continue through the rest of the night and into tomorrow.

By the time 11 o’clock rolls around tonight we will be in the lower to mid 30′s with clear skies. It would be a great night to look for constellations with your family but don’t forget to bundle up! We will stay cold by tomorrow morning and we will be in the lower 30′s through the early morning hours. We will quickly warm up and by lunchtime we will be in the lower to mid 50′s. Through the afternoon we will reach the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, but we will have windy conditions which could make it feel a bit cooler. Tomorrow evening will be pleasant with temperatures in the lower 50′s, but we will once again cool off quickly as night comes quickly and we will be in the mid to upper 40′s by 11 PM. We can start to see a little bit of rain coming in by late Sunday night, but it will only be light rain by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will be warming for most of the week, but we will cool off by Wednesday as a cold front comes through and our temperatures will be below average from the 30th to January 3rd. However, the chillier temperatures will not be around for long because we will be above average at the start of 2021.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day like today, but we will be a bit warmer in the lower 60′s and have a few gusts of wind coming through. Monday will be a little bit different as light showers move in by the afternoon, but we will have partly cloudy skies through most of the day. We be dry again on Tuesday, but not for long as a cold front moves through on Wednesday and Thursday that brings rain and colder temperatures. We will see a ten-degree temperature difference between Wednesday and Thursday, but New Year’s Day will be sunny and we will be in the lower 50′s.

