2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating an accident between a car and a train that claimed the lives of two people Saturday night.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to the report of the accident at the intersection of Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street around 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, a man and woman were deceased at the scene, and an infant was transported to a local hospital for treatment for injuries.

Moore says Eastside Avenue and Scooba Street will be blocked until the scene is cleared and HPD asks motorists to please find a different route.

