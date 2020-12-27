A few splash and dash showers will move into east Mississippi and west Alabama tomorrow afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a very pleasant day with temperatures in the lower 60′s and sunny skies. Tomorrow will be similar, but we could see a few clouds in the morning and a few isolated showers in the afternoon. We will have a cold front move through Wednesday night and Thursday that will bring rain all day, but New Year’s Day will be sunny and cooler.

Temperatures will be in the lower 50′s by Friday and into the weekend due to the cold front, but we will stay in the 60′s for the first half of the week. Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to lower 40′s are in the forecast for tonight but we won’t be seeing any rain until tomorrow afternoon. The rain moving in will be just a few splash and dash showers in the afternoon and we will have partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Tuesday we will be dry once again but the real chance for widespread rain moves in by Wednesday evening. We will continue to see heavy rain through Wednesday night and into Thursday. We could see anywhere from half an inch to a full inch of rain by Thursday and most of east Mississippi and west Alabama will see rain on Thursday.

We will see a ten degrees temperature drop from Thursday to Friday, but New Year’s Day will be sunny and we will have highs in the lower 50′s. This will be the case all weekend long. Overall, we will have a few showers Monday afternoon with temperatures still in the 60′s and Tuesday will be similar but dry. Wednesday we will start to see clouds and rain by the evening. The rain will be the heaviest on Thursday but we will be dry by Friday and into the weekend.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.