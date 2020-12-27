COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,300 cases reported Sun.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,365 new cases and 41 new deaths Sunday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 206,388 as of December 26.

So far, 4,606 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.