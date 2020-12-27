Advertisement

One person is died after late night shooting in Meridian

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Highway 45 near Planet Fitness early Sunday morning that left one person dead and another injured.

Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said that the victims were at a red light at around 2:30 this morning when a dark-colored car pulled up beside them and fired 8 rounds.

Police said 22-year-old Jahtarreon Fulgum is now dead after being shot in his right ear.

The other victim that was in the car had their nose grazed by a bullet, and suffered minor injuries.

MPD said they are looking for possible suspects as this investigation continues.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, you are asked to contact the authorities.

