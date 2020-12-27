Owner of Tate’s Fireworks gives saftey tips for New Years

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 2020 has been a year tough year for all of us. On January 1st, we will be saying goodbye to this year by lighting up the sky with fireworks.

Folks will ring in the New Year by shooting fireworks, but there are several safety steps you need to follow.

“Make sure you have a bucket of water ready. Damp the area that you are going to be shooting your fireworks. Make sure we don’t have a grass fire or yard fire. Look above you to make sure there are no branches that your fireworks can hit. The main thing is to be prepared. When you are prepared, you will be calmer if something bad happens,” said the Owner of Tat’s Fireworks, Jeff Tate.

Jeff Tate said you should also avoid wearing baggy clothing.

“Another important thing when shooting fireworks is to make sure you are not wearing loose clothing. You don’t want sparks or anything to come in between your clothing and your skin,” said Tate.

Fireworks can be fun for many ages, and there are certain types of fireworks for all levels of expertise.

“Here at Tat’s Fireworks, we have something for everyone and every budget. We have the buy one and get one free, 50 cent and dollar tables. We even have the ones that will rival that of Bonita Lakes,” said Tate.

Tate advises that those who plan on using fireworks to shop early.

“We got plenty, but come in early so you can make sure you have the best fireworks. Aim to be the envy of your neighborhood,” said Tate.

Tate Fireworks is located in the town of Marion and at the four-way stop in Collinsville.

Closely following the instructions provided on the fireworks package is key to being safe.

