Advertisement

Woman survives car going off cliff in San Francisco

By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman survived after her car plunged off a cliff and landed onto a beach on Christmas morning.

Pictures from the fire department show the car flipped over on the beach.

Fire officials first reported the incident around 9 a.m. on Twitter, saying the car went over the cliff and was on the beach.

The woman was rescued and taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

It is unclear what caused the car to go over the cliff.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Meridian Police Department said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of...
47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 800 cases reported Sat.
Zhanya Austin and Antawn Austin
Missing child alert canceled for 3-year-old Jackson girl
Stores were packed with crowds of people taking advantage of after-Christmas sales.
The day after Christmas shopping
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

Tony Rice, the master bluegrass picker who drew fans worldwide for the chance to hear the...
Tony Rice, master bluegrass guitarist, dies at 69
A gingerbread monolith that was discovered Christmas Day in San Francisco didn't last very long.
Gingerbread monolith that appeared Christmas Day has fallen
File image
2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
Authorities searched a home in Antioch, Tenn., on Saturday in connection with the investigation...
Nashville bombing investigation prompts FBI to search home
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,300 cases reported Sun.