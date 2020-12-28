A few scattered showers will move through this afternoon with temperatures in the 60’s.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had partly cloudy skies all night long and as day breaks, more clouds are building in. Temperatures are in the lower to mid 40′s now but there is a chill in the air making it feel more like the upper 30′s. Through the rest of the day, we could see a few stray showers moving in by the afternoon and lasting through the evening. We could see a few more isolated showers by tomorrow morning, but we will be dry and mostly sunny by the afternoon.

The real chance for rain moves in on Wednesday evening and will stick around all day Thursday. There is potential for a few thunderstorms and temperatures will 10 or more degrees. However, we will have a sunny New Year’s Day and temperatures will be in the lower 50′s. We aren’t seeing any rain just yet on the EMEPA live radar, but it will creep into east Mississippi and west Alabama by the afternoon.

In the next hour we could see some rain moving into our northern counties and through the mid-morning a few more showers could pop up through central Mississippi. Most of the rain will come in the afternoon and temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60′s. By the time you are going to bed tonight we will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s with a few clouds still hanging around.

The rain on Wednesday and Thursday will be much heavier and we could see anywhere from a half inch of rain to a full inch. Most of the rain will last all day Thursday and into New Year’s Eve, so you may need to adjust any outdoor plans.

Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60′s today with scattered showers in the afternoon, but this will be light showers and they won’t be widespread. Similar conditions will be in east Mississippi and west Alabama on Tuesday. We will see an increase in temperatures to the upper 60′s by Wednesday and the rain will move in by the evening lasting into all day Thursday. Our temperatures will get knocked down at least 10 degrees by Friday, but sunny skies will return and stay until the weekend.

