Advertisement

Clifton Leroy Jenkins

Clifton Leroy Jenkins
Clifton Leroy Jenkins
Clifton Leroy Jenkins(Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Clifton L. Jenkins will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Evangel Temple, with Pastors Mike Boles and Ronnie Boles officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jenkins, 76, of Meridian passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Fisher House.

Clifton retired from Georgia Pacific, Naheola Mill, after 43 years of service.

Jesus was first in his life. As an avid Bible reader and Sunday School Teacher, Clifton’s purpose was to point people to Jesus. His love and devotion to his children and grandchildren were evident in his participation in their lives. Travel, sports, gardening and bowling are a few the activities that he was passionate about and excelled.

Survivors include his wife, of 36 years, Carolyn Jenkins, children: Jeffery Michael Jenkins, (Diane), Kimberly Willson, (Tim), Tracy Reed, (Scott) and Glen Alan “Chip” Frazier, (Wendy). Grandchildren: Stephanie Miller, (Brooks), Tyler Richardson, (Amanda), Delaney Willson, Teddy Willson, Davis Reed, Josephine Frazier and Arthur Frazier. Great grandchildren: Grey Miller, Hille Miller, Ryder Richardson and Sheridan Richardson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Alice Jenkins and a sister Sara Marie Fisher.

Pallbearers will be: Brooks Miller, Tyler Richardson, Josh Boles, Jack Norton, Jeff Boles and Billy Joe Tuttle. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Fisher.

Family and friends may sign online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 12 noon until 1:00 pm at Evangel Temple.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

Most Read

File image
2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
The Meridian Police Department said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of...
47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said that the victims were at a red light at around 2:30...
One person is dead after late night shooting in Meridian
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Phillip W Duke
Mr. Phillip W. Duke
Mrs. Rosie Butcher
Mr. Randy Graham
Mrs. Hilda Walk