Clifton Leroy Jenkins

Funeral services for Clifton L. Jenkins will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Evangel Temple, with Pastors Mike Boles and Ronnie Boles officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Methodist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Jenkins, 76, of Meridian passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Fisher House.

Clifton retired from Georgia Pacific, Naheola Mill, after 43 years of service.

Jesus was first in his life. As an avid Bible reader and Sunday School Teacher, Clifton’s purpose was to point people to Jesus. His love and devotion to his children and grandchildren were evident in his participation in their lives. Travel, sports, gardening and bowling are a few the activities that he was passionate about and excelled.

Survivors include his wife, of 36 years, Carolyn Jenkins, children: Jeffery Michael Jenkins, (Diane), Kimberly Willson, (Tim), Tracy Reed, (Scott) and Glen Alan “Chip” Frazier, (Wendy). Grandchildren: Stephanie Miller, (Brooks), Tyler Richardson, (Amanda), Delaney Willson, Teddy Willson, Davis Reed, Josephine Frazier and Arthur Frazier. Great grandchildren: Grey Miller, Hille Miller, Ryder Richardson and Sheridan Richardson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Leroy and Alice Jenkins and a sister Sara Marie Fisher.

Pallbearers will be: Brooks Miller, Tyler Richardson, Josh Boles, Jack Norton, Jeff Boles and Billy Joe Tuttle. Honorary pallbearer will be Robert Fisher.

Family and friends may sign online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 12 noon until 1:00 pm at Evangel Temple.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721