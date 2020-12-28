Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: Over 1,700 cases reported Mon.

The number of coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to rise.
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,701 new cases and 28 new deaths Monday.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 208,089 as of December 27.

So far, 4,634 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests administered in the state totals 1,730,435 as of December 19. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 154,669 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

On March 19, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

