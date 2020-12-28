Advertisement

First Responders: Marion Police Officer Will Keyes

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - In the latest First Responders, we head to the town of Marion. Marion Police Officer Will Keyes has only been in law enforcement six months, but says he loves it.

“I like it. I enjoy it. I like getting to meet to people and talk to the youngsters,” Keyes said. “Now that I’m here, it’s about helping people.”

Keyes hasn’t always wanted to be in law enforcement, in fact he says that his views of police officers weren’t always in line with how they are now that he enforces the law.

“I’ve been on both sides. I come from the streets. Anybody that knows me knows I’ve been in the streets. You have to become a police officer to realize and respect it. It’s not what people think,” Keyes said.

Keyes says it’s not about pulling people over to mess with them. He says there’s so much more than people realize.

“If you listen to what people say about police officer, I was that person one time. Now, I’m the police officer and I’m telling you that it’s nothing like you hear, even the stuff on TV. Yea, you have some bad apples, but all police aren’t like that,” Keyes explained.

It’s all about protecting and serving. Keyes says his wife and kids are supportive. He’s also encouraging the youth to have an open mind. He says two kids in the neighborhood told him that if he did it, then they will do it.

“One says he’d become a state trooper and the other said he’d join the military. So I enrolled into classes and did it and now one of those kids are trying to become a trooper,” Keyes said.

For now, Keyes says he wants to stick it out and enjoy his time protecting and serving with the Marion Police Department. He says Chief Randall Davis has made him feel at home.

