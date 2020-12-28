Former state lawmaker dies from COVID-19

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives and Mississippi Senate has died from COVID-19, according to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann.

“Our friend, Nolan Mettetal, died from COVID today,” Hosemann wrote in a Monday tweet. “A member of the Mississippi House/Senate from Panola County ... Nolan provided leadership for over two decades not only policy but also on personal character/statesmanship.”

Mettetal served in the state Senate from 1996 to 2011 and began serving in the House in 2012, according to a 2012 edition of the Mississippi Secretary of State Blue Book.

He was born in 1945 and lived in Batesville. He was a graduate of South Panola High School, Northwest Mississippi Community College, and the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy, the Blue Book states.

He and his wife Kay have two children, Cary and Kimberly. During his time in the legislature, the Republican served on the Appropriations, Banking and Financial Services Committee, Medicaid Committee, among others.

In 2018, he announced he would not seek reelection, according to WTVA.

He was 75 years old.

