Advertisement

Hurricane Zeta cleanup continues two months after storm

Bay St. Louis calls in reinforcements for Zeta debris removal
Bay St. Louis calls in reinforcements for Zeta debris removal(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive around South Mississippi, you’ll still see some scattered areas of Hurricane Zeta debris, but the majority of it has been picked up.

In Biloxi, Crowder Gulf’s been handing Zeta debris pick up since Nov. 5.

“The debris contractors are taking a break for Christmas because they do not live in the area. They were able to go home and be with their families. They’ll be back to start working again and making a second pass through the city on Jan. 4th, which means everybody needs to take this time to get any debris to the curb,” said Ceceilia Dobbs-Walton, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist.

Biloxi isn’t alone with that January 4, 2021 date. Gulfport, Jackson County, and Diamondhead have also specifically said their contractors will start a second pass on that date. In other cities - like Long Beach, Pass Christian, and Bay St. Louis - the second pass is already underway.

In Biloxi, Dobbs-Walton warns that this second pass will also be the final pass these contactors make, so it’s important to get any storm related debris to the curb now. That’s good advice no matter where you live.

As for “holiday debris,” there’s a different plan for that.

“Don’t put your Christmas trees in with the storm debris. Contractors will not pick it up. The Harrison County Beautification team actually has a location on Highway 90 at the parking bay at Rodenberg Ave.”

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
The Meridian Police Department said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of...
47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said that the victims were at a red light at around 2:30...
One person is dead after late night shooting in Meridian
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced on Twitter that former State Rep. Nolan Mettetal had died...
Former state lawmaker dies from COVID-19
MHP: 4 deaths on state, federal highways during holiday weekend
Temperatures will reach the mid to lower 60's this afternoon with a few scattered showers.
A few scattered showers will move through this afternoon with temperatures in the 60’s.
Fireworks
Fireworks