Hurricane Zeta cleanup continues two months after storm

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you drive around South Mississippi, you’ll still see some scattered areas of Hurricane Zeta debris, but the majority of it has been picked up.

In Biloxi, Crowder Gulf’s been handing Zeta debris pick up since Nov. 5.

“The debris contractors are taking a break for Christmas because they do not live in the area. They were able to go home and be with their families. They’ll be back to start working again and making a second pass through the city on Jan. 4th, which means everybody needs to take this time to get any debris to the curb,” said Ceceilia Dobbs-Walton, City of Biloxi Public Affairs Specialist.

Biloxi isn’t alone with that January 4, 2021 date. Gulfport, Jackson County, and Diamondhead have also specifically said their contractors will start a second pass on that date. In other cities - like Long Beach, Pass Christian, and Bay St. Louis - the second pass is already underway.

In Biloxi, Dobbs-Walton warns that this second pass will also be the final pass these contactors make, so it’s important to get any storm related debris to the curb now. That’s good advice no matter where you live.

As for “holiday debris,” there’s a different plan for that.

“Don’t put your Christmas trees in with the storm debris. Contractors will not pick it up. The Harrison County Beautification team actually has a location on Highway 90 at the parking bay at Rodenberg Ave.”

