Local church distributes hundreds of meals to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas may be over, but people are still in the giving spirit.

Hundreds of cars brought traffic to a near standstill as they lined up to receive their meals outside of the Freedom Rock Christian Fellowship Church.

Hundreds of free turkey and ham were given away to families who are in need.

The church also gave away over two thousand canned food.

“We believe this is what the kingdom is all about. We just celebrated Christ’s born. Our theme is Christmas is over, but God is not done. A couple of months ago we did something for our seniors’ members. We blessed them with groceries all the way to February. We cannot be a blessing to those inside and not take care of those outside the church. This is what it is all about. We deemed it supernatural Sunday,” said Pastor Labaron Hedgemon.

“The bible said “when I was hungry you feed me.” We are feeding the people. We are doing what the disciples would do. We are the hands and feet of God,” said Betty Cole – Director Outreach Program.

The church partnered with Walmart and Labaron Hedgemon ministries to give away the boxes of food for the holidays.

