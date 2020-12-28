Graveside services for Melba Faye Donald, 83, of Needham will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:30 at the Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Kevin Luker officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Melba passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born July 22, 1937, in Butler, Alabama.

She was retired from Thompson & Thompson Law Firm in Butler. Mrs. Melba loved her family and her church, and was a lifelong member of Needham Assembly of God.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Quinnie Donald; son, Keith Donald (Arlene); daughter, Denise Riley; grandchildren, Steven Donald (Brittany) and Brian Donald (Fiancé Brittany); great grandchildren, Robert and Brandon Donald; brother, Arthur Broadhead (Pennie); and sister, Blanche Covington (Vallery).

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Felix Broadhead and Wennie Wright Broadhead; grandson, John Wesley Riley; great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Donald; brothers, Grady L., Manasseh, Namen, and Houston Broadhead; and sisters, Margie Destin and Opal Barrett.

Pallbearers: Steven Donald, Brian Donald, Colton Broadhead, Bob Broadhead, Jesse Kelly, and Phillip Destin. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Donald, Brandon Donald, Evelyn Jimmerson, Elaine Wilson, Shelia Dixon, Donna Hill, and Kim Wilson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice and to nurse, Candice Jenkins for their compassionate, loving care.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home.

