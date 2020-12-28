Advertisement

Melba Faye Donald

Melba Faye Donald
By Letisha Young
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Graveside services for Melba Faye Donald, 83, of Needham will be held Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 11:30 at the Bogueloosa Cemetery in Needham with Rev. Kevin Luker officiating. Visitation will be at the cemetery thirty minutes prior to the service.

Mrs. Melba passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born July 22, 1937, in Butler, Alabama.

She was retired from Thompson & Thompson Law Firm in Butler. Mrs. Melba loved her family and her church, and was a lifelong member of Needham Assembly of God.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Quinnie Donald; son, Keith Donald (Arlene); daughter, Denise Riley; grandchildren, Steven Donald (Brittany) and Brian Donald (Fiancé Brittany); great grandchildren, Robert and Brandon Donald; brother, Arthur Broadhead (Pennie); and sister, Blanche Covington (Vallery).

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Felix Broadhead and Wennie Wright Broadhead; grandson, John Wesley Riley; great-granddaughter, Baby Girl Donald; brothers, Grady L., Manasseh, Namen, and Houston Broadhead; and sisters, Margie Destin and Opal Barrett.

Pallbearers: Steven Donald, Brian Donald, Colton Broadhead, Bob Broadhead, Jesse Kelly, and Phillip Destin. Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Donald, Brandon Donald, Evelyn Jimmerson, Elaine Wilson, Shelia Dixon, Donna Hill, and Kim Wilson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice and to nurse, Candice Jenkins for their compassionate, loving care.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850

bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

File image
2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
The Meridian Police Department said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of...
47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said that the victims were at a red light at around 2:30...
One person is dead after late night shooting in Meridian
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

Mrs. Rosie Butcher
Mr. Randy Graham
Mrs. Hilda Walk
Mrs. Aretent Lofton
Mr. Frankie Gowdy