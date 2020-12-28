MHP: 4 deaths on state, federal highways during holiday weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Highway Patrol concluded its 2020 Christmas holiday travel period which began Wednesday, December 23, at 12:01 a.m. and ended Sunday, December 27 at midnight. MHP issued 5898 citations with 130 DUI arrests.

201 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included 38 injuries and 4 fatalities on state, federal highways, and interstate systems. The MHP safety initiative “Home for the Holidays” will continue through the end of the year in order to promote traffic safety.

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at approximately 2:09 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US80 in Newton County. A 2003 Nissan Murano driven by Jeffrey A. Hunter, 50, of Forest, MS was traveling westbound on US80. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with tree. Jeffrey A. Hunter received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

On Friday, December 25, 2020 at approximately 3:46 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on MS603 in Hancock County. A 2006 GMC pickup driven by Colton L. Northrup, 20, of Pass Christian, MS was traveling northbound on MS603. A 2016 Jeep SUV driven by Jessica M. Hoyt, 28, of Pulaski, VA was traveling southbound on MS603. Both vehicles were involved in a head-on collision. Colton L. Northrup and Jessica M. Hoyt received fatal injuries from the crash and were pronounced dead on scene.

On Sunday, December 27, 2020 at approximately 11:07 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash on US45 in Clarke County. A 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Robert C. Wright, 28, of Foley, AL was traveling southbound on US45. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, Cody D. Wright, 21, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on scene.

All crashes are currently under investigation by MHP.

