Funeral services for Mr. Phillip W. Duke will begin at 2:30pm Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Goodwater Baptist Church with the Reverend Phillip Gandy officiating. The service will be live streamed from Goodwater Baptist Church’s Facebook page for those who are unable or uncomfortable attending. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Duke, 62, of the Goodwater Community, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian.

Phillip gave his life to public service of his fellow man and also to serving the Lord through music. He served as Minister of Music at Siloam Baptist Church in York, AL for five years and Cuba Baptist Church for five years before retiring after 25 years of service at Goodwater Baptist Church. He worked for Southern Electric for 26 years before working as a Electrical Salesman for over 10 years at Irby Electric. Phillip was also an Allen Bradley Electrical Control Specialist for over 35 years. Phillip was a Paramedic having graduated from Alabama Fire College and serving over seven years in Sumter County, AL and is a current board member of Meehan Volunteer Fire Department. In his spare time he enjoyed participating with his many friends in local amateur radio clubs. He loved and was fascinated with all things electronic. His grandsons were his pride and joy but above all was his love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Phillip is survived by his loving wife of over 39 years, Pattie Duke; children Ben Duke (Ashley) and Beth Ryals (James). Grandchildren Olli Ryals, Asa Duke, and Warren Ryals. Siblings, Charles “Sonny” Duke (Diane) and Connie Duke (Glenda) as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Mr. Duke is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Betty Duke.

Pallbearers will be Meehan Volunteer Fire Department members. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hilton Harris, Don Blackwell, Johnny Walker, and Wayne Hoggle.

The family suggest memorials be made as donations to Goodwater Baptist Church Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Duke family will receive guests from 12:30 until 2:15 prior to funeral rites at the church. Facial coverings are required to attend all services and social distancing is appreciated.

