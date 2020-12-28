Advertisement

MSU-Vandy Women’s basketball game canceled

Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University(WTOK)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Mississippi State women’s basketball contest against Vanderbilt on Jan. 3 at Humphrey Coliseum has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

A makeup date has yet to be determined at this time. Tickets to the game will be honored whenever the contest is rescheduled. Mississippi State’s Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details.

