New developments in Meridian’s Children Museum

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving down 22nd Avenue in Meridian you may notice some progress on the city’s Mississippi Children’s Museum.

The museum directors gave Newscenter 11 a look inside the 20,000 square foot building.

Within a few months, the museum went from having some walls and windows to being surrounded by eye-catching colors, lights being installed, and exhibits arriving in a matter of weeks.

The museum’s Assistant Director of Education and Programming, Clair Huff, said their goal is to highlight the history and culture of Meridian.

By doing so, the museum will have an Aviation exhibit that will feature the Key Brothers, a Jimmy Rodgers exhibit, and an exhibit of “Goodnight Moon”.

“Despite the pandemic, this museum is moving very quickly toward our anticipated opening date. I am amazed by the attention to detail that the staff here has along with 4the staff in Jackson. It is an amazing space,” said Huff.

Organizers said the museum is expected to open its doors at the beginning of April next year.

