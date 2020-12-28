Advertisement

New developments in Meridian’s Children Museum

The Mississippi Children’s Museum directors gave Newscenter 11 a look inside the 20,000 square...
The Mississippi Children’s Museum directors gave Newscenter 11 a look inside the 20,000 square foot building.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving down 22nd Avenue in Meridian you may notice some progress on the city’s Mississippi Children’s Museum.

The museum directors gave Newscenter 11 a look inside the 20,000 square foot building.

Within a few months, the museum went from having some walls and windows to being surrounded by eye-catching colors, lights being installed, and exhibits arriving in a matter of weeks.

The museum’s Assistant Director of Education and Programming, Clair Huff, said their goal is to highlight the history and culture of Meridian.

By doing so, the museum will have an Aviation exhibit that will feature the Key Brothers, a Jimmy Rodgers exhibit, and an exhibit of “Goodnight Moon”.

“Despite the pandemic, this museum is moving very quickly toward our anticipated opening date. I am amazed by the attention to detail that the staff here has along with 4the staff in Jackson. It is an amazing space,” said Huff.

Organizers said the museum is expected to open its doors at the beginning of April next year.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian Detective Rochester Anderson said that the victims were at a red light at around 2:30...
One person is dead after late night shooting in Meridian
File image
2 dead, infant injured after train collides with car
The Meridian Police Department said they received the call around 11:30 p.m. with reports of...
47-year-old woman stabbed to death by boyfriend
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Latest News

MDOT received roughly $80 million in lottery funds and the Mississippi Transportation...
MDOT uses lottery money to repave Mississippi highways
Vaccines rolled out at Miss. long-term care facilities
Vaccines rolled out at Miss. long-term care facilities
Bay St. Louis calls in reinforcements for Zeta debris removal
Hurricane Zeta cleanup continues two months after storm
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann announced on Twitter that former State Rep. Nolan Mettetal had died...
Former state lawmaker dies from COVID-19