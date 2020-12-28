Advertisement

Residents react to latest stimulus plan

Stimulus payment.
Stimulus payment.(Gray.)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents have a lot to say about the latest stimulus package which includes coronavirus relief funds of up to $600 for qualifying Americans.

“I don’t think $600 is sufficient, but the $600 beats nothing,” said Henry Granger. “People are hurting right now and really need whatever assistance they can get.”

President Trump’s decision to sign the latest relief bill comes after his request for congress to provide citizens with at least $2,000 – a request that was previously not granted.

Political Analyst Dr. Brian Anderson said the president is still pushing for an additional $1400 but doesn’t anticipate it to follow through.

“It could be done pretty quickly if there’s a common sense of purpose here, but I don’t see that happening,” said Anderson.

So, with a probable $600 hitting accounts soon, resident Keri Wright shares her opinion on the latest agreement.

“Whatever they want to give us is something that we didn’t have and something we could use to pay our bills, our groceries or gas, so I just think it’s great they’re giving us something,” said Wright.

Dr. Anderson said he thinks the president’s efforts in pushing for increased stimulus payments will determine if lawmakers approve a larger bill.

